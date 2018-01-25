Business

EU top court rules privacy campaigner can go after Facebook

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 04:44 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union's top court says that Austrian privacy campaigner Maximillian Schrems can bring a case against Facebook Ireland as an individual but there cannot be a class action suit.

Schrems had initiated a case against Facebook Ireland, claiming the subsidiary of the U.S. social media giant breached EU privacy rules.

Schrems said that the "good news" was that he could finally get Facebook into an EU court after trying for a decade to do so in Ireland and Austria. He says that Facebook is far too invasive in the lives of its users and that the company tracks users where it should not.

Schrems says he is disappointed, though, that "there is no possibility to bring a class action in Austria."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video