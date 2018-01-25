Maryland analysis on federal tax overhaul released

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces a team of former legislators to work on measures to return state and local tax increases triggered by the federal tax overhaul and health care measures during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. From the left are David Brinkley, Hogan's budget chief, and Robert Neall, the state health secretary. From right are Chris Shank, the governor's chief legislative officer, Keiffer Mitchell, a senior aide, and Kelly Schulz, the head of the state's labor department. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is standing left of Hogan. Brian Witte AP Photo