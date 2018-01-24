Flint Energies' Facebook page
Flint Energies to increase base rate for electricity beginning April 1

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 24, 2018 06:29 PM



Flint Energies is increasing the rate it charges residential customers.

Beginning with customer billings that begin April 1, the base residential rate will increase from $27 a month to $29 a month, according to a release.

“We have calculated the actual cost of providing service to a residential location at more than $32/month,” Vice President Marian McLemore said in the release. “The cost of service calculation is updated every two years and offers a direct and accurate reflection of current expenses.”

Also, small commercial accounts that have been billed at $29 a month will go up to $31 a month beginning April 1.

Members who confirm their low income rate standing with Flint will be eligible for a charge of $14.50 instead of $29 a month.

The Reynolds-based company is a non-for-profit electric cooperative owned by its members in parts of 17 Middle Georgia counties. Flint employs 232 workers and serves more than 89,500 electric meters.

