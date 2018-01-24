Macon's Jason Aldean featured at Big House on cover of Georgia's tourism guide

Macon-born Jason Aldean, the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, is featured on the cover of Georgia's 2018 travel guide.
The cover photo was taken at The Big House Museum on Vineville Avenue in Macon, where original members of The Allman Brothers Band once lived and wrote some of their first songs.
The annual travel guide provides visitors with detailed information on Georgia's tourism industry and includes trip ideas, attractions, accommodations and events. More than 700,000 copies will be distributed to encourage potential visitors to plan trips to the state.
The magazine cover was unveiled Tuesday during the annual Tourism, Hospitality & Arts Day at the Capitol to recognize the nearly $61 billion impact of tourism on Georgia's economy. Tourism-related spending generated $6.4 billion in state and local tax revenue, according to a release.
The free guides are available at the state's 12 visitor information centers, travel and trade shows, online at ExploreGeorgia.org and by calling 800-VISITGA.
Aldean, 40, was honored in August last year at a ceremony when a portion of Pine Street, outside the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, was renamed Jason Aldean Way.
“It’s been 19 years since I moved to Tennessee,” he said at that ceremony. “You want to go out and sort of make your hometown proud, you know? ... This is a huge honor.”
