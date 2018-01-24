Macon's Jason Aldean featured at Big House on cover of Georgia's tourism guide

More Videos 1:48 Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide Pause 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:00 Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today. Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

