Macon's Jason Aldean featured at Big House on cover of Georgia's tourism guide

More Videos

Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide 1:48

Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide

Pause
Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

  • Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide

    Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today.

Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Richard Brent with The Big House is excited about the museum being featured on the cover of the 2018 Georgia travel guide along with Jason Aldean. The Big House also finished as the third best attraction in Georgia in a vote by readers of USA Today. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Business

Macon's Jason Aldean featured at Big House on cover of Georgia's tourism guide

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 24, 2018 05:57 PM

Macon-born Jason Aldean, the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, is featured on the cover of Georgia's 2018 travel guide.

The cover photo was taken at The Big House Museum on Vineville Avenue in Macon, where original members of The Allman Brothers Band once lived and wrote some of their first songs.

The annual travel guide provides visitors with detailed information on Georgia's tourism industry and includes trip ideas, attractions, accommodations and events. More than 700,000 copies will be distributed to encourage potential visitors to plan trips to the state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The magazine cover was unveiled Tuesday during the annual Tourism, Hospitality & Arts Day at the Capitol to recognize the nearly $61 billion impact of tourism on Georgia's economy. Tourism-related spending generated $6.4 billion in state and local tax revenue, according to a release.

The free guides are available at the state's 12 visitor information centers, travel and trade shows, online at ExploreGeorgia.org and by calling 800-VISITGA.

Aldean, 40, was honored in August last year at a ceremony when a portion of Pine Street, outside the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, was renamed Jason Aldean Way.

“It’s been 19 years since I moved to Tennessee,” he said at that ceremony. “You want to go out and sort of make your hometown proud, you know? ... This is a huge honor.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide 1:48

Local museum, country star grace the cover of 2018 travel guide

Pause
Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 2:00

Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

View More Video