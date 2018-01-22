Business

Puerto Rico to privatize island's troubled power company

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 04:55 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's governor says he is privatizing the island's government-owned power company following decades of mismanagement, corruption and blackouts.

Monday's surprise announcement comes as nearly 30 percent of power customers remain in the dark more than four months after Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello says the move will help attract more business to the island and notes that Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority is operating with infrastructure that is nearly 30 years older than the industry average.

