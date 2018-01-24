Uber driver in US illegally charged with 4 California rapes

This undated booking photo provided by the County of San Luis Obispo shows Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez. California prosecutors say Alarcon-Nunez an Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, that Alarcon-Nunez's alleged victims are between 19 and 22 years old and three were intoxicated when they were assaulted. County of San Luis Obispo via AP)