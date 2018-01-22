Commission approves rezoning for house on Wesleyan Drive to allow offices

Macon-Bibb County planning commissioners approved a request Monday to rezone a 5.86-acre residential parcel on Wesleyan Drive to be used for professional offices.
The proposal to rezone 972 Wesleyan Drive from a planned development residential district to a planned development extraordinary district would allow up to three offices in the house. A conditional-use permit also was approved. The applicant was architect Wimberly Treadwell for The Charles Jones Family Foundation.
The applications were deferred at the Dec. 11 commission meeting to give time for the applicant, area residents and the zoning staff to discuss the matter.
The Wesleyan property is owned by The Charles H. Jones Family Foundation, of which Dwight Jones is president. His father, Charles Jones, had rezoned several large tracts of property in the area in the early 1970s and created the Whitehouse Plantation subdivision. The 5,000-square-foot homeplace, which was Charles Jones' residence, is the house that the foundation wants to use for up to three offices.
"The house will not be substantially renovated for the offices," according to a statement filed with the zoning commission by the foundation. A portion of the house would be used for the foundation's offices, and two additional offices would "provide income that would be used to maintain the property."
All existing buildings and vegetation on the property would remain, and surrounding residential properties will not be affected by the rezoning and conditional use, the statement said.
According to the commission's staff report, the applicant, neighboring residents and the staff met Dec. 19 to discuss the proposed use.
"The meeting resulted in the neighboring residents having no objections to the proposed use as submitted," the report said.
Other items on the agenda were:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM Jan. 8 MEETING:
3464/3472 Vineville Ave.: Conditional use to allow a medical office in an existing building, R-3 District. Wes Walker, applicant. Approved.
385 Second St.: In violation of Section 27.08 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution — failure to comply with commission’s conditions of approval. Materra Drafts. Not in violation.
3535 Pio Nono Ave.: Conditional use to allow a fast-food restaurant in an existing building, C-4 District. Ana Isabel Lopez-Martinez, applicant. Approved, but kitchen must be placed in rear of building behind the fence along with the picnic tables.
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PRIOR MEETING:
An Amendment to Chapters 1, 4, 23 and 25 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution for the city of Macon and Bibb County, Georgia, to reflect recent court decisions related to signage. Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission, applicant. Approved.
CONDITIONAL USES:
7101 Wimpy Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home as a second dwelling, A-Agricultural District. Richard Tolson, applicant. Withdrawn by applicant.
5915 Zebulon Road: Conditional use to allow a day care center in an existing church, PDE District. Northway Church of Macon, Kayla Caffarelli, applicant. Approved.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
774 Hazel St. (1279 Telfair St.): Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of signage, HPD-BH District. Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, applicant. Approved.
1119 Adams St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, HR-3 District. Brent and Catherine Meyer, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
2565 Ingleside Ave.: Variance in side yard setback requirements to allow a building addition, R-1AAA District. Jeff Howell, applicant. Approved.
REVOCATION:
6420 Grantham Drive: In violation of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution by failing to comply with the commission regarding covered container pole barn, Chris Bryant. All permits revoked.
