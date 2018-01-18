Nonprofits to compete for donations during mural coloring event in Macon

Macon Mall is launching its second Color for a Cause event to help support local nonprofits, and the deadline for organizations to participate is less than a month away.
During the event, participating organizations are provided a mural and given two hours to color it, according to a news release from mall owner, Hull Property Group. Guest judges will select the most creative mural to win a prize donation. Also, the murals will be uploaded to wecolorforacause.com for the community to vote for their favorite to be displayed in the mall.
The event will be held 5-7 p.m. March 8 at the mall. The deadline for participating organizations to register is Feb. 9. There is no cost to the organizations.
During the evening of the event, shoppers can participate by showing their receipts to earn a point for a participating organization. Color for a Cause donates $1 for each point earned and the organization with the most points receives an additional prize donation.
Never miss a local story.
Organizations may register or get more information at wecolorforacause.com or email colorforacause@hullpg.com. Organizers also are looking for partnerships from local business sponsors.
Comments