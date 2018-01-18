Navicent Health hires new head of graduate medical education programs

Sandra Moore MD has been appointed designated institutional officer for Navicent Health. She will coordinate, manage and supervise Navicent Health's graduate medical education programs.
Moore joins Navicent Health from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, where she served as an associate professor of pediatrics and pediatric residency program director. In 2006, she became an active member of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, serving as president of the medical staff from 2012-2014. She also was a member of its physician leadership council which advised the chief medical officer and chief operating officer.
Saunders on hospital review list for 5th year
For the fifth consecutive year, Ninfa Saunders, president and CEO of Navicent Health has been named to Becker's Hospital Review’s annual list of “130 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know.” The list, published since 2010, features some of the most impressive female healthcare leaders in the nation.
Individuals included on Becker’s list lead some of the largest and most prominent hospitals and health systems in the nation. The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team selected leaders through an editorial review process that considered a wide range of demonstrated management and leadership skills and career accomplishments.
Saunders also is an executive co-founder of Stratus Healthcare, a collaborative partnership of hospitals in urban and rural areas.
Robins Financial promotes employee to branch manager
India Crumpton was promoted by Robins Financial Credit Union as its Forsyth branch manager. Crumpton has been with Robins Financial for 18 years. She has worked in several branch positions before being promoted to this management position.
Robins Financial Credit Union is a local non-profit financial cooperative with 20 branches in Middle Georgia. It provides financial services to more than 188,000 members, with assets exceeding $2.4 billion.
