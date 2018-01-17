Georgia Power ordered to refund $43.6 million to its customers

More Videos 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon Pause 1:39 Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 0:52 Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response Georgia Power has consolidated social media outreach in a new center near the utility’s storm center to increase communications with customers during emergencies. Georgia Power has consolidated social media outreach in a new center near the utility’s storm center to increase communications with customers during emergencies. Courtesy Georgia Power

Georgia Power has consolidated social media outreach in a new center near the utility’s storm center to increase communications with customers during emergencies. Courtesy Georgia Power