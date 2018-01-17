Cook Out plans to open a second location in Macon

It looks like Macon is getting a second Cook Out restaurant.
The company has posted on its website that the eatery is "coming soon" to 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., the former location of a Steak & Shake.
A phone call to the corporate office of the privately owned fast-food chain seeking more information had not been returned as of Wednesday afternoon.
As The Telegraph reported in September 2016, Cook Out chose 5001 Brookhaven Road for its first store in Macon. It was the site of the former JL's Open Pit Bar-B-Q.
Cook Out also is located on Watson Boulevard and Russell Parkway in Warner Robins and on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.
The company was founded in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and it has stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North and South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Since both Steak 'n Shake restaurants closed in Macon, the only one remaining in Middle Georgia is at 2999 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, according to the company's website.
