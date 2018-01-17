Apple supplier denies charges of unsafe, unclean conditions

In this photo taken in Oct. 2017 and provided to the Associated Press by China Labor Watch, workers rest at night in a cafeteria at a Catcher Technologies factory in Suqian in eastern China's Jiangsu province. An Apple Inc. supplier in eastern China on Wednesday denied allegations by a New York rights group that its workers toil for ten-hour shifts in loud, polluted conditions, without proper overtime pay or adequate safety protections to make MacBook and iPhone parts, before returning to filthy dormitories with cold showers. Apple also said it sent an investigative team to Suqian to interview over 150 workers but "found no evidence that Catcher was violating our standards."
In this photo taken in Oct. 2017 and provided to the Associated Press by China Labor Watch, workers rest at night in a cafeteria at a Catcher Technologies factory in Suqian in eastern China's Jiangsu province. An Apple Inc. supplier in eastern China on Wednesday denied allegations by a New York rights group that its workers toil for ten-hour shifts in loud, polluted conditions, without proper overtime pay or adequate safety protections to make MacBook and iPhone parts, before returning to filthy dormitories with cold showers. Apple also said it sent an investigative team to Suqian to interview over 150 workers but "found no evidence that Catcher was violating our standards." China Labor Watch via AP)
In this photo taken in Oct. 2017 and provided to the Associated Press by China Labor Watch, workers rest at night in a cafeteria at a Catcher Technologies factory in Suqian in eastern China's Jiangsu province. An Apple Inc. supplier in eastern China on Wednesday denied allegations by a New York rights group that its workers toil for ten-hour shifts in loud, polluted conditions, without proper overtime pay or adequate safety protections to make MacBook and iPhone parts, before returning to filthy dormitories with cold showers. Apple also said it sent an investigative team to Suqian to interview over 150 workers but "found no evidence that Catcher was violating our standards." China Labor Watch via AP)

Business

Apple supplier denies charges of unsafe, unclean conditions

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:07 AM

SHANGHAI

An Apple Inc. supplier in eastern China has denied allegations by a New York rights group that its workers toil for ten-hour shifts in loud, polluted conditions, without proper overtime pay or adequate safety protections to make MacBook and iPhone parts.

The manufacturer was responding Wednesday to a report by China Labor Watch that an undercover investigation from October to this month found workers without proper gloves and irritated, peeling skin, among other safety hazards. It said the workers were accommodated in filthy dormitories with cold showers that lacked emergency exits.

The charges highlight the difficulty of managing complex global supply chains — even for companies that have publicly embraced ethical sourcing as a business priority.

Apple Inc. said an inspection found no evidence the factory was violating its standards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video