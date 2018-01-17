Business

European car sales increase for 4th straight year

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 03:40 AM

MILAN

Car sales in Europe rose for the fourth straight year in 2017, topping 15 million units for the first time in a decade.

The ACEA association of European carmakers said Wednesday that car sales rose by 3.4 percent last year, from 14.6 million in 2016.

Italy and Spain tallied the strongest gains, nearing 8 percent, followed by France at nearly 5 percent and Germany at nearly 3 percent. But demand for new cars declined in Britain by nearly 6 percent on the heels of the vote to leave the European Union.

Mass-market carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen expanded by a full 28 percent to over 1.8 million vehicles. Volkswagen remained the No. 1 automaker in the market, increasing a modest 2.3 percent to 3.5 million vehicles

