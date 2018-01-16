Arizona News Digest

Good evening. Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Arizona. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Phoenix bureau at 602-258-8934 or aparizona@ap.org.
TOP STORIES
PHOENIX CANALS-FISH
PHOENIX — Fish that primarily feed on algae and weeds in canals that deliver water to the Phoenix area are overeating and getting even bigger. The Salt River Project made the discovery as crews move fish to different parts of the canal system for maintenance. The white amur fish that typically measure around 30 inches are up to 15 inches longer, said SRP spokesman Jeff Lane. SENT: 300 words.
ALSO:
— FORT MOHAVE-DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Mohave County Sheriff's officials say two victims of a double homicide now have been identified.
— LAKE HAVASU CITY-CHILD DEATH: Police say a Lake Havasu City man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter.
— TUCSON CARJACKING-SUSPECT JAILED: A carjacking suspect who was shot during a Tucson confrontation with Pima County Sheriff's deputies last year has been booked into jail after recovering from his injuries.
— ARIZONA-STABBING DEATH: A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend in a Phoenix apartment they shared.
— KINGMAN-MOTORCYCLE CRASH: Authorities say two Kingman men have been seriously injured in a crash involving four motorcycles.
— ARIZONA HOMICIDE-BROTHERS: Two brothers held in a northeastern Wisconsin jail are facing extradition on possible homicide charges in Arizona.
— MISSING MAN-DEAD: A man who was reported missing after he didn't return from a bicycle ride in Sun City West has been found dead in a canal.
— WIND ENERGY: A southern Arizona utility company is planning a wind energy project that could power up to 31,000 homes annually
— IMMIGRATION-LEGAL CHALLENGE: An Arizona immigrant rights group will resume providing counseling and financial assistance to people who need to renew their status under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
— PHOENIX WRECK- 2 KILLED: Phoenix police have released the identities of two people killed when their car was broadsided by a driver who may have been impaired.
— XGR--CLOSED CAPTIONING: The Arizona Legislature now is providing live captioning services for committee hearings.
— PLANNED COMMUNITY-ST. GEORGE: Developers in southern Utah have unveiled plans for a master-planned community along the Arizona line they say would be one of the largest ever built in the state.
SPORTS:
FBC-ARIZONA-SUMLIN
TUCSON, Ariz. — Kevin Sumlin was introduced as head football coach at Arizona on Tuesday, calling it "the right place and the right challenge" for him. The 53-year-old coach, fired after compiling a 51-26 record the past six seasons at Texas A&M, confirmed that he will retain Marcel Yates as defensive coordinator. He made no other announcements about assistants but there are consistent reports that he will bring in Noel Mazzone as offensive coordinator. By Bob Baum. SENT: 850 words, AP Photo.
BKC-HIGH-SCORING HOWARDS
MILWAUKEE — Three-point shooting runs in the Howard family. Marquette's Markus Howard, who recently tied the Big East single-game scoring record of 52 points, credits older brother Jordan, who plays at Central Arkansas, with helping his game. Jordan is the Southland Conference's career leader in 3s. All those hours putting up 3s in the offseason back home in Arizona are paying off. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 820 words, AP Photos, AP Video.
GLF--ON THE FRINGE-BONES
HONOLULU — All it took was one week back on the bag to remind Jim "Bones" Mackay what he always loved about being a caddie. It just wasn't enough for this to be the ultimate mic drop. Mackay traded in his TV microphone at the Sony Open for the 40-pound bag belonging to Justin Thomas. It was his first time caddying since he split with Phil Mickelson six months ago. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 920 words, AP Photos.
