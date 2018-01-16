Getty Images/iStockphoto
Middle Georgia pet lovers have a new place to shop for their furry friends

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

January 16, 2018 01:22 PM



A new pet supply business has opened in Macon.

Michigan-based Pet Supplies Plus has opened at 4650 Forsyth Road in the same shopping center as Kroger. This is the sixth store in Georgia owned by Mark Martin, who opened his first store in 2004 in Athens, according to a release.

The new 8,600-square-foot store offers a broad range of food, from premium items to basic grocery products and a variety of pet toys, equipment, fish and other critters.

It also carries an "extensive variety" of products made in the U.S., including food, treats and chews. It features a self-service dog wash and a carry-out service to help with heavy purchases.

Martin originally owned a painting company in Michigan and painted a Pet Supplies Plus location. After the job was finished, he decided to open a franchise and moved 900 miles to Athens to open his first location.

The first Pet Supplies Plus store opened in Redford, Michigan, in 1988. Now headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has more than 400 locations in 32 states.

