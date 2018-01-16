Business

Israel reopens Gaza crossing after Hamas tunnel destroyed

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:13 AM

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military says it has reopened a key border crossing with the Gaza Strip after destroying a tunnel built under it by the Hamas militant group

Tuesday's opening restores Gaza's main point of entry of humanitarian aid.

Israel temporarily closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing after it demolished the 1.5-kilometer (1-mile) long tunnel that ran past Israeli military posts as well as gas and fuel pipelines. Israeli jets struck part of the tunnel and a new set of sophisticated "tools" destroyed the rest. The Israeli military says it likely thwarted an imminent attack on Israelis.

Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the 2014 war.

It was the third such tunnel Israel has destroyed over the past two months.

