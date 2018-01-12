Inflation watch: December consumer prices up just 0.1 pct

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2015 file photo, a motorist refuels his vehicle at a Westar gas station in Miami. Consumer inflation slowed in December 2017 to a tiny 0.1 percent gain as the cost of energy products tumbled after a big jump in November. The Labor Department says the December increase in consumer prices followed a much bigger 0.4 percent jump in November and was the smallest advance since a similar 0.1 percent rise in October. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo