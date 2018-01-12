Thursday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The NFL said it will investigate whether the Oakland Raiders violated the "Rooney Rule" when they hired Jon Gruden as coach.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance called for the investigation on Wednesday out of concern that Raiders owner Mark Davis came to an agreement with Gruden before the team interviewed any minority candidates as required by the NFL since 2003.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement that the NFL will "look into this."
The Fritz Pollard Alliance is dedicated to promoting diversity and equality of job opportunity in the coaching, front office and scouting staffs of NFL teams.
Davis said Tuesday at the news conference introducing Gruden as the team's new coach that he had been trying to make the move for six years and finally believed it would happen after a meeting in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve, the day before Gruden worked a game between the Raiders and Eagles on ESPN.
LONDON (AP) — The Oakland Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL game at the new London stadium of English Premier League club Tottenham.
The game will be played in week six of the season on Oct. 14.
Tottenham, the Premier League runner-up last season, is building a new 60,000-plus capacity venue on the site of the White Hart Lane stadium that was recently demolished.
There will be three consecutive weeks of matches in London. The other two will take place at Wembley Stadium, English soccer's national stadium, on Oct. 21 or 28. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tennessee Titans will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
HOCKEY
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army has filed a challenge opposing the application of the NHL's newest franchise to register the trademark "Vegas Golden Knights."
In a claim filed Wednesday with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in suburban Washington, the Army claims it will be damaged if the trademark is registered and says it has acquired exclusive rights to it that predate any rights claimed by the NHL team.
The Army says it has used the Golden Knights nickname since the late 1960s for its parachute team, public relations and recruiting, and claims it owns "common law rights" for the color schemes that combine black and gold and yellow and white.
The challenge by the U.S. Army was first reported by Sportslogos.net.
The filing also says the NHL team's choice of black-and-gold and yellow-and-white color schemes for its uniforms, advertising and marketing adds "to the likelihood of confusion of the public" because the same colors are used on the uniforms worn by West Point's hockey team and the paint scheme on the building where they play their home games, Tate Rink.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon has taken over as the majority owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.
Team officials said the sale closed Thursday, about two months after Dundon signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the franchise from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr. The NHL says its Board of Governors has given its approval.
Karmanos will retain a minority ownership interest in the club he moved from Hartford, Connecticut, to North Carolina in 1997.
OLYMPICS
LONDON (AP) — A British bobsledder will miss the Winter Olympics after suffering a stroke.
Bruce Tasker, who was part of the British four-man team that finished in fifth place at the Sochi Games in 2014, was taken to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and sickness last week.
Team GB says the 30-year-old Tasker will have further assessments over the coming days and will not compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month on medical advice.
Tasker said in a statement that it was a "completely freak occurrence," adding "I'm gutted not to be able to conclude the four-year cycle by going to the Olympics but I'm very grateful that I'm still fit and healthy."
SOCCER
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Christian Pulisic was the runaway winner of soccer's U.S. Player of the Year, the youngest choice in the award's 27-year-history.
The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder received 81 first-place votes and 254 points in balloting conducted among 104 media by the radio network Futbol de Primera. Jozy Altidore was second with 95 points and captain Michael Bradley third with 75.
Pulisic won the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year award last month.
A midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic had six goals and four assists in nine games for the national team last year and was involved in 13 of the 17 American goals in games he played. The U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances.
