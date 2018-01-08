Business

Governor's budget plan calls for statewide drug prosecutor

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KETCHIKAN, Alaska

Gov. Bill Walker's budget proposal for fiscal year 2019 calls for adding a statewide drug prosecutor in Alaska.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Friday that the governor's office says the position is part of the Public Safety Action Plan, which was created to address the state's rise in crime and opioid use.

John Skidmore, director of the criminal division of the Alaska Department of Law, said the job would allow the state to focus more energy on cracking down on the larger, wide-scale drug trafficking cases across the state.

Skidmore says it makes sense for one person to have the intelligence of multiple law enforcement agencies because the flow of narcotics doesn't impact just one community.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says the position would also alleviate the large caseload some prosecutors have.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video