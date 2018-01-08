Former bookstore at Auke Bay might become business hub

Business

The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska

University of Alaska Southeast's Auke Bay bookstore that closed in 2014 might turn into a hub for local businesses.

The Juneau Empire reports that two businessmen have bought the building and plan to lease it out to create a hub for the growing community.

Garrett Shoenberger and Paul Simpson, the new owners, presented their plans last week to the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

The men say they will put the building up for lease soon and have already received interest from local companies.

Shoenberger and Simpson also plan to build housing behind the building in the future.

