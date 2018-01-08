The Latest: Smoke still billowing from burning oil tanker

In this image from video run by China's CCTV shows the Panama-registered tanker "Sanchi" is seen ablaze after a collision with a Hong Kong-registered freighter off China's eastern coast, Monday, Jan. 8, 2017. The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China's east coast. CCTV via AP Video)