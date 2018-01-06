In Mexico quake camps, a bit of holiday cheer for youngsters

Jeremy Franco Avila, 2, eats Rosca de Reyes or kings' cake, as he sits with his pregnant mother Carla Ivette Avila Hernandez, 22, in front of the tent where the family has been living since their apartment building was heavily damaged in the Sept. earthquake, in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The cakes, along with toys, food, and other gifts, were distributed in celebration of Three Kings Day by Ayudame Hoy, a non-profit civil organization that has been assisting earthquake-displaced populations since September. In Mexico, it is customary for people to give gifts on Three Kings Day every Jan. 6, rather than Christmas Day. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo