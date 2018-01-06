Utah wants clarity on regulatory say over pipeline project

Utah officials are seeking clarity on regulatory oversight of a pipeline to deliver Colorado River water from Lake Powell to communities in southwestern Utah.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that state officials are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to hold off on a proposed study of permitting of the 140-mile (225-kilometer) pipeline project.
State officials say the federal commission's study should be held up until it's determined whether the commission or other government agencies have proper jurisdiction over 89 miles (143 kilometers) of pipeline running downhill, not just over planned hydroelectric turbines along the pipeline.
That's after the state in 2017 requested a fast-track review.
The pipeline would deliver water to Sand Hollow Reservoir near St. George.
