Business

Utah wants clarity on regulatory say over pipeline project

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah officials are seeking clarity on regulatory oversight of a pipeline to deliver Colorado River water from Lake Powell to communities in southwestern Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that state officials are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to hold off on a proposed study of permitting of the 140-mile (225-kilometer) pipeline project.

State officials say the federal commission's study should be held up until it's determined whether the commission or other government agencies have proper jurisdiction over 89 miles (143 kilometers) of pipeline running downhill, not just over planned hydroelectric turbines along the pipeline.

That's after the state in 2017 requested a fast-track review.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The pipeline would deliver water to Sand Hollow Reservoir near St. George.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video