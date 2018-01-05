Waffle House is planning to build another restaurant in Bibb County

If its plans are approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission, a new Waffle House could be built in north Macon.
The company is seeking approval of a conditional-use permit to allow the restaurant at 5440 Bowman Road. The proposed 1,650-square-foot would be built on a portion of a 1.71-acre lot near Bass Road, next to the existing Capital City Bank. The remainder of the property would be developed at a later date.
It would seat 38 people.
Twenty-nine parking spaces would be provided and the applicant has stated that a parking size variance would be applied for at a later date.
According to the locator map on the company's website, this would be the 13th Waffle House in Bibb County.
The property was part of a 300-plus acre rezoning approved in 1995, according to the commission's staff report. The 2007 plat showed that this site would have a Ruby Tuesday's restaurant. The proposed Waffle House is in keeping with commercial development on the conceptual plan for the Bowman Road/Bass Road/I-75 corridor. However, the applicant will need to get approval from the architectural review committee of the developers of Bass Plantation prior to release of the zoning compliance.
The property is surrounded by various commercial uses.
"Staff does not anticipate any adverse effect to the comprehensive land development plan from the proposed use," the report said. "The proposed use will not greatly increase the density of the area."
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETING:
1028-1044 Washington Ave.: Conditional use to allow a professional medical office, HR-3 District. Caring Solutions of Central Georgia Inc., applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
2078 Mason St.: Conditional use to allow a fellowship hall addition, R-2 District. Widner & Associates, Matt Widner, applicant.
2262 Gray Highway: Conditional use to allow outside sales and display (portable buildings), C-4 District. Michael Lee, Cook Portable Warehouse, applicant.
500 Hillcrest Industrial Blvd.: Conditional use to allow a crematory within an existing warehouse, M-2 District. Daniels Removal and Transport Service LLC., applicant.
128 Pierce Ave. [2625 Pierce Ave]: Conditional use to allow a professional office (medical) in an existing building, HR-3 District. The Methodist Home of the South GA Conference Inc., applicant.
560 Martin Luther King Jr.: Conditional use to allow classrooms in a previously approved professional office, CBD-1 District. George Greer, Spivey, Pope, Green & Green., applicant.
3535 Pio Nono Ave.: Conditional use to allow a fast food restaurant in an existing building, C-4 District. Ana Isabel Lopez-Martinez, applicant.
3464/3472 Vineville Ave.: Conditional use to allow a medical office in an existing building, R-3 District. Wes Walker, applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
2613 Stanislaus Plaza: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, HR-1 District. Rusty Poss, applicant.
606 Cherry St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a wall sign in the historic district, CBD-1 District. Rosson Signs, applicant.
VIOLATIONS:
385 Second St.: In violation of Section 27.08 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – failure to comply with Commission’s conditions of approval. Materra Drafts.
Interpretation of Section 21.05 (e) of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution to request current use as a legal non-conforming use, HR-3 District. J. Gary Hudson, applicant.
RATIFICATION:
2570 Spires Drive: Conditional use to allow a cabinet shop [17-21470], M-1 District. Market Surfaces, Hendrik Grabe, Deborah Couch, applicant.
Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz
