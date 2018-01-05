Business

Officials: West Virginia ahead of revenue fund estimates

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 02:47 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

State officials say West Virginia's overall general revenue fund collections through the first half of the fiscal year are nearly $106 million ahead of last year.

The state Department of Revenue said Thursday that general revenue fund collections of more than $1.9 billion were $2.7 million above estimates.

Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said it is the first time since 2012 that West Virginia's collections have been above estimate at the fiscal year halfway mark.

Hardy says the state is still "cautiously optimistic at this point in the fiscal year." He said the past three months "have been very encouraging and show gradual and more consistent improvements."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video