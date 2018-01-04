Business

Electric utility seeks to install 1 million new meters

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 02:29 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The state's two largest electric utilities are planning to install 1.3 million upgraded meters in homes across the state.

A release from Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities says the two utilities would invest about $350 million in the three-year project. The new smart meters would improve service and give customers real-time data on their energy usage.

LG&E and KU will ask the Kentucky Public Service Commission for approval to install the meters.

The meters allow utilities to better determine where outages are occurring and quickly diagnose the cause.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The utilities plan to offer an opt-out for customers who do not want the meters, but that option would come with a monthly cost.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video