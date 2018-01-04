Business

Agency to monitor W.Va. utility tax changes in new law

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 02:25 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia wants to know how privately owned utilities in the state will be impacted by the new federal tax law.

In a release, the commission says it has directed all privately owned electric, gas, water, sewer and solid waste facilities to track the tax savings resulting from the law beginning this month.

The PSC says those utilities will file testimony with the commission by May 30, explaining the impact of the law on their federal income tax.

The commission is also inviting other interested parties to file written testimony identifying the potential effects of the law on commission-regulated entities. A copy of the Order is on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us.

