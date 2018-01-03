This frame grab from video was taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran from FreedomMessenger, that describes itself as an "independent Iranian news agency seeking complete change of the Iranian regime by reporting on the human rights situation in Iran," purports to show attack on Iran police station in Qahdarijan, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Six rioters were killed during the attack on the police station, according to Iranian state TV. It reported that clashes were sparked by rioters who tried to steal guns from the police station.
Business

Pro-government rallies in Iran after days of protest, unrest

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 02:22 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

Iranian state media are airing footage of pro-government demonstrations in cities across the country after a week of protests and unrest over the country's poor economy.

The English-language broadcaster PressTV broadcast the rallies live on Wednesday, saying they were to "protest the violence that has taken place over the last few nights in cities."

Demonstrators waved Iranians flags and signs supporting Iran's clerically overseen government.

The rallies come after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday blamed days of protests across the country on meddling by "enemies of Iran." State TV reported on Tuesday that the latest clashes between protesters and security forces have killed nine more people.

The demonstrations are the largest seen in Iran since its disputed 2009 presidential election. At least 21 people have been killed.

