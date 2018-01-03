Business

Man sentenced to prison for running hotel prostitution ring

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 02:06 AM

JOHNSTOWN, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man accused of running a prostitution ring out of a hotel and paying the women with drugs has been sentenced to serve 13 to 26 years in prison.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that 36-year-old Barshay Dunbar, of Johnstown, was found guilty in October of charges including human trafficking, prostitution and drug possession.

Police say Dunbar used a website to advertise women as prostitutes and arrange sexual encounters. They say he kept most of the money they received and paid them with drugs.

The defense argued that Dunbar never forced anyone into prostitution and that the women voluntarily agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for drugs.

Dunbar's attorney has said he plans to appeal the conviction.

