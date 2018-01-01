University of Iowa students propose wastewater solutions

A group of University of Iowa students presented possible solutions to a wastewater treatment issue at a lake in eastern Iowa.
The Telegraph Herald reports that engineering students with the university's Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities offered design options to Delaware County officials. The findings aim to help Delhi home septic systems meet state code.
Lake Delhi drained in 2010 after powerful storms caused a dam breach. Iowa covered the dam reconstruction costs, as long as the city ensured its septic systems complied with state code by 2020.
The students presented three septic system options that would cost between $10,000 and $34,000 and vary in effectiveness.
Delaware County Sanitarian Dennis Lyons says the students' proposals were similar to county officials'. He says the findings will help the county moving forward.
