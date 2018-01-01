Business

University of Iowa students propose wastewater solutions

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 01:54 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DELHI, Iowa

A group of University of Iowa students presented possible solutions to a wastewater treatment issue at a lake in eastern Iowa.

The Telegraph Herald reports that engineering students with the university's Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities offered design options to Delaware County officials. The findings aim to help Delhi home septic systems meet state code.

Lake Delhi drained in 2010 after powerful storms caused a dam breach. Iowa covered the dam reconstruction costs, as long as the city ensured its septic systems complied with state code by 2020.

The students presented three septic system options that would cost between $10,000 and $34,000 and vary in effectiveness.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delaware County Sanitarian Dennis Lyons says the students' proposals were similar to county officials'. He says the findings will help the county moving forward.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video