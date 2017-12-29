Business

Private equity firm plans new hydroponic farm in Maine

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017

STANDISH, Maine

A private equity firm that failed to restart a Maine paper mill is working on developing a fish farm for the Maine town of Standish.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Cate Street Capital says it is backing two entrepreneurs who want to create a hydroponic fish farm on the campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish. The Bangor Daily News reports the entrepreneurs' company, Organic Nutrition Inc., began construction on a Florida headquarters in October.

The Maine facility is planned for construction in 2018.

Cate Street plans to use a combination of private financing, federal government support, a partnership with the college and a program that offers foreign investors a fast-track to citizenship to finance Organic Nutrition.

