Business

Mercy ready to proceed with plans for a new hospital

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 12:15 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

Portland's Mercy Hospital says it's moving ahead with a delayed effort to relocate to a new facility on Fore River Parkway.

Mercy President Charlie Therrien tells the Portland Press Herald that the hospital has submitted a letter of intent to state regulators to obtain a Certificate of Need, which is necessary for the project to proceed.

Therrien said Mercy has been operating in the black since October. The previous year, it had a $3.9 million operating loss.

The hospital already has facilities at the Fore River site including an urgent care center. The goal is to build a full-service hospital there before relocating and selling the current hospital on State Street in Portland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

    An amendment approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission would prohibit people from parking cars on the grass in their front yards.

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon
Macon packaging company to make large investment 1:31

Macon packaging company to make large investment
Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 4:38

Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

View More Video