Flint Energies customers won't be able to pay bill for 48 hours

By Linda S. Morris

December 27, 2017 04:57 PM

Flint Energies customers will not be able to pay their bills for 48 hours due to year-end maintenance.

All payment options will be unavailable beginning at midnight Friday through midnight Sunday, according to a news release. The payment options include kiosks, remote payment stations, telephone, mobile apps and the website.

Also, during the maintenance period, Pay Your Way members will not receive daily billing or daily alert messages. The Pay Your Way feature is for customers who buy electricity before it is used and they control how much they want and when they want to pay for it, according to the electric company's website.

Disconnects will not occur during the maintenance period and will resume on Tuesday. Pay Your Way accounts will need to have credit balances to avoid disconnects, the release said.

Based in Warner Robins, Flint Energies is a not-for-profit electric cooperative owned by its members in portions of 17 Middle Georgia counties. It employs more than 230 people and serves more than 89,500 electric meters.

