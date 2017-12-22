Macon engineering firm wins award, two businesses get grants to improve business

Macon engineering firm wins award
Macon-based Hofstadter and Associates Inc., with an office in Baxley, received a 2017 Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia.
The design award was for the regionalization of the wastewater systems of McRae and Helena after the merger of the two cities. The city of McRae-Helena had received notice from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that the city's wastewater treatment plan was out of compliance.
Hofstadter obtained the necessary funding for various work to be done and provided project management and construction services for the city, including coordination with all consultants on the project to bring the plant into compliance.
Never miss a local story.
Perry announces winners of Boost grant
Two small businesses in Perry received Boost grants from Boost Downtown Perry, an investment group that provides grant funds to entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses in the downtown development district. Investors, known as Boosters, donate the program’s funds and vote on applications. Perry Downtown Development Authority, the Economic Vitality Committee of Perry’s Main Street program, oversees the program.
Mossy Creek Soap received a grant for $800 to purchase equipment and Central Computer Services received $400 to purchase newspaper advertising. These two awards bring the total grants awarded to downtown Perry businesses to date to $6,800.
Applicants may apply for funds for purchasing supplies, business equipment, marketing and advertising, a security system or eligible professional services. Boost grants are awarded twice annually.
Dexter man re-elected to Farm Bureau board
James Malone of Dexter was recently re-elected to a two-year term representing the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 6th District on the organization’s state board of directors. Voting delegates from the 16 counties in the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 6th District elected Malone during the organization’s 80th annual convention held on Jekyll Island earlier this month.
The district includes Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Dodge, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Laurens, Montgomery, Telfair, Treutlen, Twiggs, Washington, Wheeler and Wilkinson counties.
Malone is a diversified row crop farmer and grows timber. He has been an active member of the Laurens County Farm Bureau since 1975 and has held numerous leadership positions, including president since 1993. Also, he serves as treasurer of the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority.
Capital City Bank announces new board member
Dr. Chris Hendry has been selected to serve on Capital City Bank's Bibb County community board of directors.
Hendry was recently named Navicent Health executive vice president/chief operating officer for clinical operations. He previously held the position of chief medical officer. He was voted best OB/GYN in Middle Georgia in 2009.
Hendry earned his bachelor's degree from Valdosta State University and a medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. He completed his residency program in obstetrics and gynecology at the Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia. He is board certified by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Most recently, he received his MBA in health care administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Macon's Pinegate receives a "best of" award
Pinegate retirement center in Macon was recently recognized by Senior Advisor.com with a Best of 2018 Award. This is the fourth year that Pinegate, which is owned by Florida-based Holiday Retirement, received the award.
The Best of 2018 Award qualifications included stricter standards than previous years. Senior living communities had to meet two important criteria: maintain an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and have received four or more reviews in 2017.
Compiled by writer Linda S. Morris.
Comments