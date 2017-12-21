Archive photo of vegan macaroni and cheese, spicy red cabbage and black beans with coconut rice at Back to Edenz, for a restaurant review in 2014.
Archive photo of vegan macaroni and cheese, spicy red cabbage and black beans with coconut rice at Back to Edenz, for a restaurant review in 2014. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Former downtown Macon eatery is returning but to a new spot

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

December 21, 2017 06:01 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:07 PM

A favorite eatery is making its way back to downtown Macon.

Back to Edenz, which was on Poplar Street before closing in 2009 and reopened at 3348 Vineville Ave. almost four years ago, is planning to move back downtown, said owner Gerard Andre.

"We're excited," he said.

The restaurant is moving into 524 Mulberry St. in the former Jeneane's Cafe location. Jeneane's closed in summer 2016.

"I always wanted to go back," Andre said. "We closed after the recession hit back in 2008 ... but my goal was to always get back downtown. There's a lot more business downtown, I think. We have a lot of customers who live and work downtown."

His goal is to open by Jan. 2.

The new spot has been completely renovated, he said.

Other changes: "We are going to do breakfast, in addition to lunch."

The hours will expand and it will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. "and then we're looking at reopening at 5 for dinner starting with one night a week right now," he said. Also, he expects to offer delivery.

"It's going to be totally vegan," Andre said. "We'll have a lot of desserts and smoothies. We're going to have a juice bar."

The change in hours will mean an increase in employees, and he's looking to hire one or two more people. Anyone interested may apply at the current location until the new site opens or send a resume to backtoedenz@hotmail.com.

"We are still the only totally vegan restaurant in Macon," he said.

Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz

