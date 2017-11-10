Business

Salty suit: Wahpeton sunflower seed company eyes competitor

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:21 PM

FARGO, N.D.

A North Dakota sunflower seed company is suing a competitor in South Dakota over a packaging slogan.

KFGO radio reports that Wahpeton-based Giant Seeds is accusing Mount City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. of misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its sunflower seeds with the statement: "Half the salt. All the flavor."

Giants Seeds says test results from two independent laboratories show that Giants have less salt than Wild Dutchman products.

The suit is asking for Wild Dutchman to stop using the slogan and recall the disputed products. It also seeks damages to be determined during a trial.

Giants Seeds bills itself as the official sunflower seed of the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.

Wild Dutchman did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

    Amazon.com plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Macon. It is expected to employ more than 500 full-time workers and up to 1,000 during peak season.

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon
Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video