Business

Undercover video shows worker kicking cows at dairy farm

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:06 AM

OKEECHOBEE, Fla.

Sheriff's officials have opened a criminal investigation into the alleged mistreatment of cows at a Florida dairy farm.

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said during a news conference that he assigned an investigator to the case after viewing an undercover video that showed a worker kicking cows in the heads and beating them with metal rods.

The video released Thursday was shot by an investigator with Animal Recovery Mission, a Miami Beach-based animal cruelty group, who began working at Larson Dairy in August.

Publix supermarkets announced Thursday it has suspended milk deliveries from Larson, adding in a statement the Florida-based company is "shocked" by the treatment of cows.

In a statement, Jacob Larson said the employee has been fired and company officials are "appalled" by the actions in the video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

    Amazon.com plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Macon. It is expected to employ more than 500 full-time workers and up to 1,000 during peak season.

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon
Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video