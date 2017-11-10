Business

Inmate's suicide leads to $7M settlement

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The company that ran a prison in Delaware County has agreed to pay $7 million to the family of an inmate who killed herself in 2015.

The family of 35-year-old Janene Wallace of Upper Darby claimed she was mistreated by guards and denied proper supervision and medical care at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

She was imprisoned for violating probation for a 2013 conviction of threatening another woman over the phone.

Her family's lawyer says she had a history of mental illness and spent 52 days in solitary confinement, where a guard taunted her to kill herself before she hanged herself.

The guard and two others were fired.

In a statement, the prison says the company which is now operating it is revising policies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

    Amazon.com plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Macon. It is expected to employ more than 500 full-time workers and up to 1,000 during peak season.

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon
Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video