Ducey urges feds to fund 2 new Arizona veterans homes

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:35 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is urging the federal government to make it a priority to fund new veterans homes in the state.

The Legislature appropriated money for new nursing homes for veterans in Yuma in 2015 and in Flagstaff this year, but they can't be built unless the federal government kicks in money too.

The state's $19.2 million will cover about a third of the cost but federal funds haven't come through.

Ducey said in a letter to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin Thursday that Arizona's existing veterans homes in Phoenix and Tucson fall far short of what's needed.

The two current homes have 320 beds and the new ones would add 120 more. A fifth veterans home is also being proposed for Mohave County but still needs state funding.

