Medical office planned in a Macon historic residential district

A medical office is planned on Washington Avenue in a historic residential district in Macon.
On Monday, the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to consider a conditional-use application to allow a professional medical office at 1028-1044 Washington Ave. for Caring Solutions of Central Georgia Inc. The site is at the intersection with Orange Street.
The parcel at 1044 Washington Ave. has an existing single-story building and a two-story building totaling 13,915 square feet. The property at 1028 Washington Ave. is a parking lot for the other parcel.
Currently, Caring Solutions is operating as a consulting office for the support of offering support to woman facing unplanned pregnancy. It has 14 employees, mostly part time.
The applicant is looking for approval to expand their existing consulting office to offer testing and treatments for men and women in order to make free and low-cost healthcare available to help prevent the spread of “detrimental infections if left untreated,” according to the commission’s staff report. The office also would provide free annual physical and female health assessments.
“The proposed use should not have any adverse effect with the comprehensive (land development) plan; however, a permit was issued … requesting that medical and or dental offices not be allowed,” the staff report said.
The applicant also is seeking a variance in parking requirement to reduce the allowable parking spaces.
In another matter, the zoning commission plans to consider a resolution presented by its staff that would “better conform to state and/or federal regulations and requirements that pertain to firearm sales as a home occupation,” according to the resolution.
The current resolution prohibits firearms dealer, broker or salesman as an allowable home occupation.
But the commission has found that the state or federal regulations that govern firearm sales from a home supersede the local guidelines “and the most straightforward way to rectify the matter is by deleting the section of the resolution that addresses firearm sales from a home in its entirety.”
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 10th floor conference room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
AMENDMENTS:
An Amendment to Chapter 23.01[3] (k.1) of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution for the City of Macon and Bibb County, Georgia regarding uses not allowed as a home occupation. Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
3367/3503 Franklinton Road: Conditional use to allow a timber harvest, M-2 District. CSX Transportation, applicant.
1578 Wellworth Ave.: Conditional use to allow parking lot expansion, R-1 District. Reed Property Holdings, applicant.
3274 Liberty Church Road: Conditional use to allow an art studio with private art lessons, A-Agricultural District. Blazing Paddles Studio, Jamie Adams, Bryan Beck, applicant.
354/304 Pierce Ave.: Conditional use to allow a daycare facility, PDR District. SP Design Group/Robert Day, applicant.
8573 Columbus Road: Conditional use to allow vehicle repair shop, A-Agricultural District. Wayne Equipment Co., Margaret McGowan, applicant.
1181 and 1205 Hightower Road: Conditional use to allow vehicle repair & construction company, C-2 District. Southern Equipment LLC., applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
910 High St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval to replace front decking & ceiling, back porch decking & railing, shutters & roof. HR-3 District. Debra Rose McMahon, applicant.
1063 Magnolia St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval additional iron railings (steps), HR-2 District. Ferrell Campbell, applicant.
VARIANCES:
236 Peninsula Ave.: Variance in rear setback requirements to allow a single-family dwelling, PDR District. Alyssa and Paul Syribeys, applicant.
6259 Rogers Road: Variance in setback requirements to allow a building addition, A-Agricultural District. Barbara Morris, applicant.
4855 Wesleyan Woods Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow a accessory building, R-1AAA District. Steve Mills, applicant.
136 Saint Martinique Place: Variance in setback requirements to allow a fence, R-1AAA District. Daisy Howard, applicant.
VIOLATIONS:
4715 High Oak Drive: In violation of Section 23.01[3](j) of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution - Illegal home occupation (auto sales and repair). Kevin Fuller.
6420 Grantham Drive: In violation of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution by failing to comply with the Commission regarding covered container pole barn. Chris Bryant.
