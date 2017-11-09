Business

Report: South-central Alaska sees increase in fishing jobs

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 1:06 AM

KENAI, Alaska

A state report says more people worked in commercial salmon fishing in south-central Alaska in 2016 than in 2015.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Tuesday that the number of commercial fishing jobs did, however, drop by about 5 percent statewide — despite the region's increase.

The report was done by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. It states that for salmon harvesting jobs, the statewide number from 2015 to 2016 dropped by about 6.4 percent, while the south-central region slightly increased.

The reports states that Southeast Alaska saw declines in employment in all of its fisheries, with the largest in salmon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

    Amazon.com plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Macon. It is expected to employ more than 500 full-time workers and up to 1,000 during peak season.

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon
Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video