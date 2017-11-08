Business

Tennessee to offer retraining 'warranty' for technical grads

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:11 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee is introducing a warranty for its community and technical college programs by offering free retraining if an employer says a graduate's skills set comes up short.

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings discussed the warranty program during budget hearings Tuesday.

For someone to be eligible, Tydings says an employer must document that someone they hired who has graduated from a technical program within a year lacks the skills that the institution sought to teach.

Beginning next year, Tydings says each graduate will receive a card that constitutes a warranty claim form.

Tydings says it's not an issue that comes up very often from employers, but if it does, the warranty will flag shortcomings within a program.

Gov. Bill Haslam said the warranty idea is accountability at its finest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

    Amazon.com plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Macon. It is expected to employ more than 500 full-time workers and up to 1,000 during peak season.

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:56

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon
Different types of fuel come through same pipeline 1:54

Different types of fuel come through same pipeline
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

View More Video