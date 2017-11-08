Distillery helping military members go home for holidays

Business

November 08, 2017

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.

With the holidays approaching, the Jack Daniel Distillery is working with a military support group to make sure military members and their families can celebrate with relatives.

For the seventh year, the distillery in Tennessee is teaming with the Armed Services YMCA for the "Operation Ride Home" campaign. The effort provides financial assistance to active duty junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel home for the holidays.

Jack Daniel's has donated $100,000 to kick off the campaign. Officials behind the brand say the distillery is urging donations to help more service members spend the holidays at home.

Since "Operation Ride Home" began, a total of 5,767 people have been assisted. Military members have been able to travel to 47 states.

Jack Daniel's is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.

