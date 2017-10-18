Two Macon companies plan to expand, spec building may be built for industrial use

Two Bibb County businesses plan expansions and the industrial authority is looking at the possibility of a company constructing a spec building.
The items were discussed Wednesday during the properties committee meeting of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.
Mr. Chips Inc., a packager of cubed pickle relish and dill pickle chips, which announced in April 2014 it would invest about $8.5 million in a Macon plant and employ up to 50 people, is planning to expand. The company, which occupies about 61,000 square feet, plans to add about 15,300 square feet soon and about 50,000 square feet next year to its plant in the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park.
The company is a subsidiary of Michigan-based Bay View Food Products Co., and it has been in the pickle business since 1946.
The authority agreed with the company’s plans and design.
Also, SD Polymers, which was founded in 1998, plans to expand into a 45,000-square-foot building owned by the industrial authority. The building, in the Allied Industrial Park, had been used for storage for the past few years.
The company, which takes post industrial waste and recycles it, has “a need to grow,” said Stephen Adams, interim director of the authority.
The authority agreed the company would lease the building on an “as is” basis, and it will make certain improvements to it, said attorney Kevin Brown. The initial lease will be for three years with a renewal option for another three years.
After a short discussion, the authority also agreed to put out a request for proposal for a developer or company to build a speculative building with about 100,000 square feet of space. The RFP may suggest a couple of different industrial park sites for the building.
The industrial authority has been getting “multiple requests” for buildings with 100,000-plus square feet of space, Adams said. “That is a constant request.”
Also, Candice Scott, project manager with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said there is a lot of discussion in Atlanta about the lack of spec buildings.
“I think we should proceed with a RFP and see if there is a developer who is interested,” said Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert and authority member. “We’ll see if anyone wants to partner with us.”
