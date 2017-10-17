Macon company will waive franchise fee for winning veteran

For the third year, Macon-based America’s Swimming Pool Co. plans to award a franchise to a veteran.
The company will waive the franchise fee for the veteran who is chosen winner of the 2017 ASP Veteran Program, according to a news release. The winner, which will be announced on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, will receive a franchise that will provide pool maintenance, repairs and renovations in his or her own community.
The company is accepting applications from qualified veterans through Nov. 1, online at aspfranchising.com/category/veterans, the release said.
“We have franchise owners from just about every branch of the military,” CEO and ASP founder Stewart Vernon said in the release. “Since franchising ASP in 2005, we have discovered that military members are accountable multi-taskers who thrive when following a proven plan.”
In addition to the annual veteran program, ASP offers 15 percent off the franchise fee to qualified U.S. military veterans who become ASP franchisees.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
