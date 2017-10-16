Described as ‘the hottest restaurant in town’ last year, it’s now closed

A little more than a year ago, Pietro’s received three and a half stars out of four in a food review.
It quietly closed last week.
Pietro’s, described as having “modern Italian cuisine,” with a “comfortable, casual atmosphere,” on its Facebook page, opened in April, 2016, at 1693 Bass Road in Macon. It was across Bass Road from the entrance to Bass Pro Shops.
“Pietro’s is quickly becoming the hottest restaurant in town,” wrote a restaurant reviewer in The Telegraph in June 2016. “Get to Pietro’s before it’s too hard to get a table.”
The restaurant was founded by Pietro Bongiovanni, a former chef at Natalia’s.
Pietro’s apparently closed the middle of last week, and the following message was posted Sunday on Facebook:
“For the sake of our customers, I must inform you that Pietro’s has been closed indefinitely. We enjoyed our time serving you our style of Italian cuisine, but that time has come to an end. Thank you all very much for your appreciation. Long live good food! Cheers!”
No response was received by early afternoon Monday to a message sent to the eatery for comment.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments