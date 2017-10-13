Longtime Macon real estate veteran named head of state home builders group

Macon man to lead Georgia home builders group
Bobby Cleveland, with Fickling & Co. Inc. in Macon, has been named president of the Home Builders Association of Georgia
Georgia Executive Officers Council President – Bunnie Smith, Executive Officer for the HBA of Middle Georgia
Cleveland is a third generation and 30-plus-year veteran in the building industry from the HBA of Middle Georgia. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to HBAG. He also is a past president of the HBA of Middle Georgia and a life director for National Association of Home Builders.
He has been involved in the development of projects throughout the southern United States with an aggregate value of over $800 million. While he has extensive experience with all product types; his career focus has been on the development and management of luxury multifamily properties. His areas of expertise cover development, finance, management construction, disposition and management of commercial and residential real estate.
Downtown bid elects first board
Downtown Macon now has a board to administer the new Business Improvement District. Taxpayers who own property within the Downtown Macon BID elected fellow property owners to the inaugural Board for the BID. Board members and their terms are:
Jean Bragg — 530 Cherry Street Building Renovations, LLC; 543 Poplar St. LLC, three-year term
Terry Henderson — Bumbledawg Enterprises LLC, three-year term
Wes Griffith — Griffith Family Investment; 543 Cherry Street Building LLC; Mulberry Street Parking LLC, two-year term
Tom Wight — 577 Mulberry St. LLC; 240 Second St. LLC, two-year term
David Sanda — Capital City Bank, one-year term
Also, the Macon-Bibb County mayor and the chairman of the board of directors of NewTown Macon Inc. also serve as voting members for the seven-person board. These two ex-officio members also have the right to appoint another representative to serve if they prefer.
The board is expected to begin meeting in October to adopt a management agreement, a budget, and begin planning project activities. The BID assessment of 5 mills will appear on tax bills this fall, and the BID board expects to have proceeds from these assessments ready to use in January 2018. Initial activities for the BID include hiring safety ambassadors and a clean team to improve safety and cleanliness in downtown Macon.
Robins Financial Credit Union has new manager
Betsy Baugham has been hired as the human resources manager at Robins Financial Credit Union.
Baugham has worked in human resources for the majority of her career and has 25 years of experience in the banking industry. Also she is a certified senior professional in human resources.
Robins Financial Credit Union is a local non-profit financial cooperative with 19 branches in Middle Georgia. Robins Financial currently provides financial services to more than 185,000 members, with assets exceeding $2.4 billion.
Dublin doctor named Advocacy Champion
Dr. Harsha Vyas was recently named an Advocacy Champion by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Advocacy Champions are ASCO volunteers who have been exceptionally active in its advocacy activities throughout the year.
Vyas is a practicing medical oncologist and hematologist in Dublin and during the past year, he has been involved in various activities including communicating the best way to deliver personalized, high quality, affordable, accessible cancer care. He also has met with law makers about various barriers to effective delivery of cancer care in rural areas.
He and his partner founded the Cancer Center of Middle Georgia to serve residents in and around Laurens County.
Georgia listed as a top state to do business
Georgia ranks third among the 50 states for having the best business climate, according to a recent survey of U.S. corporate executives released today at the International Economic Development Council Annual Conference in Toronto. Texas ranked first, followed by Florida at the second spot. South Carolina and North Carolina ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
Conducted by Development Counsellors International every three years, the Winning Strategies in Economic Development Marketing survey has tracked trends in economic development since its inception in 1996.
Respondents who named Georgia as having a favorable business climate noted its responsive and coordinated economic development program and incentives. The state also ranked No. 1 as the best state-level economic development organization.
Perry airport named Business of the Month
The Perry-Houston County Airport Authority was recently recognized as the September Business of the Month by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. It was nominated and chosen by the Business Development Committee.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments