Organizations, individuals were recognized for improving downtown

More Videos 1:42 Drowned boy 'knew Jesus,' teacher says Pause 3:05 Distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, is approved in Macon 1:02 Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area now has water and some nice fish 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:06 Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 3:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Man walks out of CVS in stolen slippers 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:42 Blazevich on Kirby Smart's message at halftime vs. Vandy 1:28 Teen rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park 0:10 Helicopter pulls boy stranded on rocks at High Falls State Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bike racks unveiled in downtown Macon Bike Walk Macon unveiled new bike racks installed outside various downtown businesses. Those who use the new racks could get a discount or freebie. Bike Walk Macon unveiled new bike racks installed outside various downtown businesses. Those who use the new racks could get a discount or freebie. Laura Corley The Telegraph

Bike Walk Macon unveiled new bike racks installed outside various downtown businesses. Those who use the new racks could get a discount or freebie. Laura Corley The Telegraph