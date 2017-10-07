Plans for distribution center — perhaps for Amazon — to be discussed at Monday meeting

More Videos 1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon Pause 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:33 Nelson breaks down Mary Persons win over Upson-Lee 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 0:31 Three shot at Macon house 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County 1:15 Chuck Shaheen talks about why he should be elected mayor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon A large distribution center in south Bibb County is possibly for e-commerce giant Amazon.com. The 1 million-square-foot facility would employ up to 1,000 people during peak season. A large distribution center in south Bibb County is possibly for e-commerce giant Amazon.com. The 1 million-square-foot facility would employ up to 1,000 people during peak season. Linda S. Morris The Telegraph

