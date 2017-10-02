Industrial Authority buys more land for future developmemt

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority agreed Monday to buy more land in south Bibb County near or adjacent to property where a large distribution center is planned.
The authority agreed to purchase 74 acres at Sardis Church and Skipper roads for $1 million and three smaller parcels on Skipper Road for a total of about $900,000.
As The Telegraph reported in August, a 1-million-square-foot, $70-million distribution center is planned on Sardis Church and Skipper roads just off Interstate 75. The site is owned by the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. It is across the interstate from the new Love’s Travel Stop in the I-75 Business Park.
The center would employ about 600 full-time workers and up to 1,000 during peak season, according to documents filed with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. As reported last week, it appears in several ways to match “fulfillment centers” being built around the country by Amazon.com.
An application for a conditional-use permit to allow a distribution center on the site is on the zoning commission’s Oct. 9 agenda.
In another matter Monday, the authority also authorized Chairman Robbie Fountain to sign a contract with Progressive Communications for nearly $23,800 for annual IT service management for its office building on Mulberry Street.
The authority’s property committee discussed the new contract at its called meeting last month. Since the authority moved its offices from the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce building into its own building in 2015, it had used the IT services of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc.
In June, Isaac Culver III, the CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies (no relation to Progressive Communications) and his company were indicted on fraud charges, and they are named in a multimillion-dollar federal suit, along with former Bibb County school Superintendent Romain Dallemand. That suit claims, among other things, that nonexistent computer software was sold to the Bibb County school system.
On Aug. 11, former authority Chairman Cliffard Whitby was arrested after a federal grand jury indicted him in a public corruption probe linked to technology sales to the school district. Whitby faces charges of conspiracy to pay a bribe, of conspiracy to launder the proceeds of an unlawful activity and other bribery charges. He resigned from the authority on Aug. 12.
